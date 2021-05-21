Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.
NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
