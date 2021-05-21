Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

