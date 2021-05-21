Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

SIMO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,577. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

