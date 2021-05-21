Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Shares of SVM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 97,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

