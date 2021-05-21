Simmons Bank Buys 1,207 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

