Simmons Bank Buys 52,053 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

