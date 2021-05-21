Simmons Bank Sells 771 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

DE stock opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

