Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.