Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

