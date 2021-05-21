Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 184.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Pfizer by 10.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

