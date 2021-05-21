Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of PNW opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.