Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE OI opened at $17.71 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

