Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 281,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

