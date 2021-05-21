SingularityNET Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $238.66 million and $4.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.93 or 0.01172942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.01 or 0.10004035 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,028,206 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

