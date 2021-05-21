SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $207.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.89.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $175.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

