SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $150.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $147.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.46. 47,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SJW Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in SJW Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

