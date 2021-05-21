Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.16 million.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 78,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223,537. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last ninety days.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

