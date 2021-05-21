Skyline Champion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,629% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.