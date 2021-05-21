Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$10.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.58.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

