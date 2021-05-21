Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

