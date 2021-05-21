SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.36.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.43 and a 12-month high of C$29.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

