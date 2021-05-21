Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $188,948.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

