Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

SWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $19.59 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

