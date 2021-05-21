SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

SNC opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.91.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

