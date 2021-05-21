SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

