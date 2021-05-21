SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

SNC stock opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.91. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

