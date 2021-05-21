SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$33.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

