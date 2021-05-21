So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 8.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.40. 11,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,033,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several research firms have commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $995.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

