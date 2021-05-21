Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.