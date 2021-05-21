Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 23,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,265. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

