Sonora Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.