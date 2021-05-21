Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,757. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

