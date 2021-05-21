SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

