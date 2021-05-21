SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

