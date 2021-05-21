SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 274.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

