Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $30,446.59 and $2,645.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

