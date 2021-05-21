Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

