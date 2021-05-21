Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

