Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £103.59 ($135.33).

SPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

SPX traded up GBX 325 ($4.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £122.65 ($160.24). 81,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is £115.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a 1-year high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

