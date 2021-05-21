Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) & Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Head-To-Head Review

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.13%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91% Bank of Commerce 21.22% 8.53% 0.91%

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Bank of Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.60 $21.14 million $1.40 16.47 Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 3.76 $14.96 million $0.83 17.13

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

