Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Splunk by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

