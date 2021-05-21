Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.76% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,321,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,824 shares of company stock worth $4,316,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

