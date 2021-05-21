Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $33.50 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.27 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

