Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $29,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.97 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.