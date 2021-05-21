Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 454,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,522 over the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

