Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$502,792.68 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,479,016.29.

Stantec stock opened at C$53.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

