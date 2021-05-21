State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 80,000 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.