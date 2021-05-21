State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.47 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,343,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,407,513. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.