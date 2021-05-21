State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.67 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

