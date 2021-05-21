State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.76 Million in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

