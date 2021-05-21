State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.85 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,541,490 shares of company stock valued at $131,154,493.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $64.47 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

